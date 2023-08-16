The Annual Ogden Rescue Mission Charity Golf Tournament has raised $510,000 since 2001

OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TAB Bank will host the 22nd Annual Ogden Rescue Mission Charity Golf Tournament on Friday, September 8, at Wolf Creek Resort in Eden, Utah. All proceeds will go to the Ogden Rescue Mission to help individuals experiencing homelessness to reach goals of sobriety, employment, and housing. The Ogden Rescue Mission is a faith-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides housing, food, life-skills, and employment services for homeless individuals in Northern Utah.

This year’s goal is to raise a record $40,000. Since 2001, the tournament has raised $510,000 to benefit the Rescue Mission—enough money to provide 200,000 meals to the less fortunate in communities in Northern Utah.

“We look forward to the golf tournament every year here at TAB Bank,” said Trevor Morris, Director of Marketing at TAB Bank. “The event gives us an opportunity to support one of Northern Utah’s most critical organizations while having fun with neighbors and colleagues on the golf course.”

Since 1964, the Ogden Rescue Mission has served the homeless and indigent by providing services that meet spiritual, physical, emotional, educational, social, and mental wholeness needs. The Mission provides a New Life Recovery Program to help people overcome life issues. For those experiencing homelessness who don’t need recovery services, the Rescue Mission’s Transitions Program provides stability and a pathway off the streets and into housing and employment.

Emergency Services offered by the Mission include overnight shelter, three daily meals, hygiene, a phone message board, Bible studies, faith-based recovery meetings, chapel services, and more.

Funds are raised through foursomes and golf tournament sponsorships. Sponsors, foursomes, and volunteers are needed to reach the fundraising goal. Please contact Trevor Morris at trevor.morris@tabbank.com if you would like to provide a donation or participate in tournament fundraising for the Rescue Mission.

“While fundraising is a group effort, the money donated to the Rescue Mission helps people one at a time, such as Kim, or Mike, who have both improved their lives through our services,” said Judy Doud, Director at the Ogden Rescue Mission. “We are grateful to TAB Bank for hosting this tournament every year to fund our life-changing services and spotlight the needs of the homeless in Northern Utah.”

About TAB Bank

TAB Bank is an innovative and technology-forward bank offering custom banking solutions to consumers and commercial businesses across a wide range of industries throughout the country. Our bank is and has always been a completely mobile online solution that makes banking easier and more intuitive. After 25 years TAB Bank’s focus remains with providing banking solutions to ensure financial success of our clients.

For more information, visit www.TABBank.com.

About the Ogden Rescue Mission

In 1964, the Ogden Rescue Mission began serving men, women, and children experiencing homelessness in Ogden and the outlying areas. The Mission began serving the homeless community with only 12 beds for men and 3 beds for women and children and has since expanded to serve 66 people nightly. The Mission has services to meet the immediate needs of our homeless friends (food, shelter, clothing, and more) as well as comprehensive, life-changing programs to provide a pathway off the streets through addiction recovery, Christian education, employment, housing, and restoration of relationships. To learn more, visit OgdenRescueMission.org.