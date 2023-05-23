Women in Technology also names the author, philanthropist and cancer survivor as a Leadership Award finalist in banking and finance

OGDEN, Utah, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TAB Bank VP of Product and Program Management Jyl London is being recognized by Utah Business as one of 30 Women to Watch in 2023. London is also a finalist for a 2023 Banking Tech Awards USA Leadership Award for Woman in Technology (W.I.T.) in the Bank/Financial Institution category.

She is being honored as one of 30 Women to Watch and Leadership Award Finalist for a whirlwind of accomplishments in 2022, including:

Implementing a new checking account product for the bank.

Creating new online and mobile banking platforms that are more accessible to third-party apps and track outside funds.

Replacing TAB Bank’s contact center and developing new systems to help banks, companies and new customers during underwriting.

“Jyl’s unmatched ability to set and accomplish goals is having a huge impact on making banking better and easier for TAB Bank customers,” said Nilendu Saha, TAB Bank Chief Technology Officer. “She is also a great team leader who cheers on the accomplishments of employees and coaches them to reach their full potential.”

London has been the only woman IT leader at almost every organization she’s worked. Even though she is a tireless worker, London has accomplished some amazing feats in her personal life as well, including surviving cancer; starting her own nonprofit foundation to help children in need, writing two novels, running a marathon and competing in bodybuilding competitions all while raising children as a single parent.

Utah Business will honor London at a 30 Women to Watch luncheon in Salt Lake City on May 23. The final winner for the W.I.T. Leadership Award will be announced June 1 in New York City.

