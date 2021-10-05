Breaking News
TAB Bank Welcomes New Vice President, Business Development for the Upper Midwest Region, Scott Franzen

OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TAB Bank today announced that Scott Franzen will join its Sales Team as a Vice President and Business Development Officer. In this role, Franzen will be responsible for sourcing new business opportunities in the upper Midwest region.

Based in Albertville, Minnesota, Franzen will provide asset-based and factoring working capital resources to commercial businesses throughout northern Midwestern states with annual revenues ranging from $2 million to $150 million.

Franzen has nearly three decades of experience in accounts receivable financing and asset-based lending. His expertise is heavily concentrated in the transportation industry—working with business owners to create customized financing solutions for their working capital needs.

“We are excited for Franzen to join the TAB Bank sales team as we grow the business by developing new prospects and enhancing existing relationships,” said Justin Hatch, SVP of Commercial Finance at TAB Bank. “His background in transportation is well aligned with TAB’s deep ties to the trucking industry, stretching back more than two decades.”

Franzen’s experience includes positions at Transport Clearings, Associates Commercial Corp, Marquette Transportation Finance, UMB Commercial Finance and TCI Business Capital.

Franzen has a Bachelor of Science in Political Science from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. He is an active member of the Truckload Carriers Association, Minnesota Trucking Association, Wisconsin Motor Carriers Association, Iowa Motor Truck Association, Duluth Superior Transportation Association, The Machinery Haulers Association and Transportation Management Association.

About TAB Bank

TAB Bank provides custom working capital solutions to commercial businesses across a wide range of industries. These solutions can be customized to meet the needs of companies in all stages of the business life cycle and during any economic conditions. TAB Bank does this through a variety of asset-based structures including Asset-Based Revolving Loans, Accounts Receivable Financing, Lines of Credit, and Equipment Finance. TAB’s lending options can also be combined with a full suite of business banking solutions and Treasury Management Services.

Contact Information

Trevor Morris
Director of Marketing
801-624-5172
[email protected]
Twitter – @TABBank
Facebook – facebook.com/TABbank

