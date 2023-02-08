Sales Tax Automation Sales Tax Automation

MOBILE, Ala., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Table Needs Inc. announces today the launch of its new sales tax remittance program for restaurants. Through a partnership with DAVO, restaurants using Table Needs point of sale (POS) can automate the process of collecting, preparing and paying sales tax.

“By handling sales tax for restaurants, we save owners and managers a significant amount of time and stress so they can focus on other areas of their business,” says Ben Simmons, co-founder and CEO of Table Needs. “Restaurant owners have enough on their plate and it’s our mission at Table Needs to lighten the load wherever possible.”

For Table Needs POS customers, sales tax is now a fully automated process. State and local sales tax rates are calculated and set aside daily into a secure holding account until taxes are due. DAVO then files and pays state taxes accurately and on time – guaranteed. Restaurant owners receive daily and quarterly email reports plus unlimited storage of returns, reports and historical data.

“Restaurateurs won’t have to even think about sales tax after a quick 5-minute set-up,” says Matthew Mazankowski, CRO of Table Needs. “Adding this program to our already powerful POS creates a true end-to-end solution for restaurants, coffee shops and food trucks.”

DAVO is an innovative technology company based in Portland, Maine, that began when frustrated restaurateur David Joseph wondered, “Why can’t someone do our sales tax the way ADP does our payroll?” Since then, DAVO has grown to support thousands of restaurants and merchants with a simple mission to remove ‘sales tax’ from restaurant to-do lists.

Table Needs, Inc. is a fast-growing provider of restaurant technology and business services for quick-service restaurants, coffee shops and food trucks. Their growing suite of products includes point of sale, commission-free online ordering, digital menu management, time clock, payroll, digital marketing, accounting, tax and business filings and more. Learn more at tableneeds.com.

For more information about Table Needs and the sales tax remittance program, contact Robby Trione, Marketing Director: robby@tableneeds.com.

