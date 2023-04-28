Table-Top Games Market Research Report: Information By Type (Board Games, Card Games, Quiz Games, Strategy Games, Others) and Distribution Channel {(Store-Based – Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Store, Specialty Stores & Others) and Non-Store Based)}, By Region – Forecast till 2028

London, United Kingdom, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Table-Top Games Market Research Report: Information By Type, and Distribution Channel, By Region – Forecast till 2028, the market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.70% from 2021 to 2028, reaching a value of USD 25.36 billion.

A table-top game is any game that is typically played on a flat surface, primarily a table. Miniature war games, board games, dice games, role-playing games, pencil & paper games, card games, and tile-playing games are some examples of table-top games. There is no standard number of players in table-top games. There are different types of miniature war games and role-playing games offered by game publishers or companies for beginner and intermediate players.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 2028: USD 25.36 Billion CAGR 5.70% CAGR (2021-2028) Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Historical Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Distribution Channel, and By Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers The increasing popularity of various types of table-top games among millennial population globally Adoption of board games in game bars and cafes Growth of the organized retail sector in developing countries Advent of e-commerce platforms

Competitive Dynamics:

The major players of the Table-Top Games Market

Hasbro Inc. (US)

Asmodee (France)

Mattel, Inc. (US)

Ravensburger AG (Germany)

Goliath B.V. (Netherlands)

Grand Prix International (Thailand)

Buffalo Games (US)

Lifestyle Boardgames Ltd. (Russia)

Korea Boardgames, Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Market USP:

Market Drivers

Due to the millennial generation’s growing preference for games like board games and card games, there is a rising demand for tabletop games. Recent years have seen an increase in the popularity of board games, card games, and strategy-based games among families, children, and young millennial populations. Another important driver of the expansion of the table-top games market has been the growing acceptance of board games at game bars and cafés. The widespread acceptance of many tabletop games throughout the world has been greatly aided by social media platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and a host of others. Additionally, board game conferences have greatly contributed to the globalization of tabletop games. One conference that contributes to the growth of the popularity of tabletop games is the annual Gen Con convention, which is one of the biggest in North America in terms of attendance and the number of events.

Game firms formally establish new chances to boost their sales, such as programs to display gaming at conventions and stores and the development of movies to educate buyers how to play games. In the upcoming years, the market is anticipated to develop due to the rise in popularity of board games and tabletop games as hobbies.

To increase sales in diverse countries, manufacturers are changing their product marketing and branding strategies. Innovative strategies have been used by manufacturers to increase sales of tabletop games, including the release of new miniatures made of sustainable materials. The use of robust and environmentally friendly materials in miniatures and other tabletop games is a frequent strategy employed by manufacturers to attract more customers. This helps to increase the income of companies operating in this industry. The market for tabletop games is driven by all these manufacturing processes together.

The increase of organized play programs at hobby game shops, board game evenings at bars and restaurants, game cafés, and eateries with a continuous gameplay element are anticipated to support the market for tabletop games. To enjoy themselves, consumers must have the time and money to play tabletop games. A customer who is struggling to make ends meet and working two jobs is unlikely to spend money on tabletop games instead of essentials or time on activities that generate cash.

Market Limitations

In the upcoming years, the market for tabletop games will face substantial challenges due to the accessibility of attention-grabbing devices like smartphones, video games, and computers.

COVID-19 Analysis

The global demand for tabletop games has increased because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tabletop games are being demonstrated to be a successful alternative to keep kids and young adults occupied in the face of lockdown restrictions throughout the world and individuals confining themselves at home to stop the growth of COVID-19. Therefore, the COVID-19 epidemic has undoubtedly raised the market for tabletop games, having a lasting effect soon. due to the COVID-19 worldwide pandemic’s breakout. Global makers of tabletop games now have significant expansion potential thanks to the epidemic. These games are proven to be a useful way to occupy kids, teens, and the whole family, which promotes socialization. People across the world are discovering tabletop games as an efficient method to occupy kids and young adults during lockdown restrictions. Board games, card games, and other similar games are selling at triple-digit growth rates, according to manufacturers throughout the world.

Market Segmentation

By Type

The board game category had the biggest market share in 2019 and is anticipated to hold this position throughout the forecast period. Due to their widespread availability in the market, board games command a significant portion of the table-top gaming industry.

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience shops, specialty stores, and other retailers make up the store-based section. The store-based distribution channels are dominated by supermarkets and hypermarkets. In contrast, it is projected that during the next few years, sales of tabletop games would rise due to internet outlets.

Regional Analysis

Due to the increasing popularity of different kinds of board games in the area, North America dominated the market for tabletop games in 2019. Additionally, the fact that some of the major companies that specialize in tabletop games, such Hasbro, Inc., Mattel, Inc., Buffalo Games, and many others, are present in the US has helped to make North America one of the region’s most important marketplaces. Additionally, the region’s desire for tabletop games has grown as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic. Sales of tabletop games increased by 4,000% in March 2020 on e-commerce platforms like Amazon.

During the projection period, it is projected that Asia-Pacific would open up attractive potential for the market for tabletop games. The market for tabletop games in the Asia-Pacific region is dominated by nations like China, Japan, New Zealand, and Australia. The demand for tabletop games is anticipated to increase throughout the review period due to the presence of a sizable millennial population as well as the growing popularity of these games on social media platforms like YouTube and Instagram.

