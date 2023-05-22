NEW YORK, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, today announced a new deal with TelevisaUnivision , the leading Spanish-language media and content company to power recommendations across the digital properties of its top-rated broadcast network, Univision, and its leading sports network, TUDN.

Under the agreement, digital properties for Univision and TUDN will incorporate Taboola Feed , a seamlessly integrated feed that provides readers with personalized content, including video, sponsored and organic options, for a more engaging experience. Univision and TUDN’s digital properties will also adopt additional Taboola offerings including Taboola Newsroom , a technology offering that uses advanced A.I. and readership signals from more than 500 million daily active users. Newsroom will help TelevisaUnivision further understand their audiences, learn about their most engaged articles and conduct A/B testing for headlines.

“TelevisaUnivision has massive viewership across several platforms including television, digital, streaming and audio, proving that they’re the ultimate destination for Spanish-speaking consumers. We’re pleased to be chosen as their new recommendations partner,” said Adam Singolda, CEO and founder at Taboola. “They’re taking a holistic approach to growth, implementing tools that can help give their audience more of what they care about, future proofing for success. We’re excited to power their digital properties through our offerings including Feed and Newsroom.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Taboola and leverage their insights to help enhance our Newsroom offering to continuously better serve our global audience,” said Juan Convers, SVP Digital Content & Editorial Operations at TelevisaUnivision. “Taboola has a great understanding of what global readers care about most and as the Hispanic segment continues to rapidly grow and evolve, we’re confident this partnership will help us to continue to deliver the content and topics that have earned us their trust as their go-to source for Spanish-language news.”

About Taboola

Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like.

The company’s platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including CNBC, BBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo.

More than 15,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach over 500 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. Following the acquisition of Connexity in 2021, Taboola is a leader in powering e-commerce recommendations, driving more than 1 million monthly transactions. Leading brands including Walmart, Macy’s, Wayfair, Skechers and eBay are among key customers.

Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on Twitter.

Disclaimer – Forward-Looking Statements

Taboola (the “Company”) may, in this communication, make certain statements that are not historical facts and relate to analysis or other information which are based on forecasts or future or results. Examples of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future prospects, product development and business strategies. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means for identifying such statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and there are risks that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. You should understand that a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements, including the risks set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 under Part 1, Item 1A “Risk Factors” and our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

About TelevisaUnivision

TelevisaUnivision is the world’s leading Spanish-language media company. Powered by the largest library of owned Spanish-language content and a prolific production capability, TelevisaUnivision is the top producer of original content in Spanish across news, sports and entertainment verticals. This original content powers all of TelevisaUnivision’s platforms, which include market-leading broadcast networks Univision, Las Estrellas, Canal 5 and UniMas, and a portfolio of 38 cable networks, which include TUDN, Galavision, Distrito Comedia and TL Novelas. The company also operates the leading Mexican movie studio, Videocine, and owns and operates the largest Spanish-language audio platform in the U.S. across 39 terrestrial stations and the Uforia digital platform. TelevisaUnivision is also the owner of ViX, the largest Spanish-language streaming platform in the world. For more information, please visit televisaunivision.com.

CONTACT: Contact: Dave Struzzi, dave.s@taboola.com