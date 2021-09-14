Taboola Partners with Xiaomi to Power Recommendations Globally Across More Than 100 Million Mobile Devices in 60 Markets

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Taboola , a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, today announced its partnership with Xiaomi on powering recommendations across Xiaomi’s smartphones with Taboola News .

Taboola News brings recommendations from Taboola’s large publisher network directly into offerings from mobile carriers and device manufacturers, including smartphone screens and web browsers.

Xiaomi will integrate these recommendations, as part of a long-term strategic partnership with Taboola, on the lockscreen of its more than 100 million overseas smartphones. Key among Xiaomi’s goals with Taboola News is the ability to provide consumers a positive user experience with its devices and offer quality content from publishers that keep users engaged.

“Taboola is a well-known name for providing high quality news content,” said Chan Liu, General Manager of Global Internet Business, Xiaomi. “Our customer base is diverse and lives across more than 60 markets, which means the ability to offer content catered to their interests is a powerful one. We look forward to leveraging Taboola’s large publisher network to give our users the best experience possible.”

“At a time when more people are reading news on mobile devices than ever before, we are pleased to partner with Xiaomi, a global technology leader,” said Adam Singolda, CEO and founder, Taboola. “Their mission of making quality technology accessible to everyone is a noteworthy one, and lives well alongside our desire of making quality journalism ubiquitous. Our partnership adds Taboola News to millions of new devices and we are honored to have Xiaomi have placed their long-term trust in us to deliver a positive user experience for their customers.”

Taboola News creates new opportunities for engagement and revenue for mobile carriers, device manufacturers, publishers, and brands. Carriers and manufacturers use Taboola News to deliver personalized, relevant content to their users from Taboola’s global network of publishers, while tapping into new revenue streams. Publishers receive increased user traffic at no additional cost and advertisers have more opportunities to tap into Taboola’s massive reader scale to reach the right audiences.

About Taboola

Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like.

The company’s platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including CNBC, BBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo.

More than 14,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach over 500 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. Following the acquisition of Connexity in 2021, Taboola is a leader in powering e-commerce recommendations, driving more than 1 million monthly transactions each month. Leading brands including Walmart, Macy’s, Wayfair, Skechers and eBay are among key customers.

Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on Twitter.

Disclaimer – Forward-Looking Statements

Taboola (the “Company”) may, in this communication, make certain statements that are not historical facts and relate to analysis or other information which are based on forecasts or future or results. Examples of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future prospects, product development and business strategies. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means for identifying such statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and there are risks that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. You should understand that a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements, including the risks set forth under “Risk Factors” in our Registration Statement on Form F-4 and our other SEC filings. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

CONTACT: Contact Dave Struzzi [email protected]