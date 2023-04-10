NEW YORK, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, today announced that members of its management team will host an Investor Group Meeting at their headquarters in Israel on April 23rd, 2023 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. IST.

Founder & CEO Adam Singolda, President & COO Eldad Maniv will present an overview on Taboola’s business and highlight key strategic priorities in a Q&A format hosted by Oppenheimer Israel.

Participants in the Tel Aviv area can register to attend in-person by emailing investors@taboola.com . Please RSVP before April 17, 2023, to attend in person.

A translated transcript will be available before market open on April 24, 2023, on Taboola’s investor relations website at www.taboola.com/about/investors .

