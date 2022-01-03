Breaking News
Taboola to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

NEW YORK, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 11, 2022. Interested investors can contact their Needham Sales Representative to request a meeting.

Event: 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
Fireside Participant: Adam Singolda, Chief Executive Officer
Date: Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Virtual Fireside Chat Time: 10:45 a.m. ET

A live webcast and replay of both of these fireside chats will be featured on Taboola’s investor relations website at www.taboola.com/about/investors.

About Taboola
Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like.

The company’s platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including CNBC, BBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo.

More than 14,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach over 500 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. Following the acquisition of Connexity in 2021, Taboola is a leader in powering e-commerce recommendations, driving more than 1 million monthly transactions each month. Leading brands including Walmart, Macy’s, Wayfair, Skechers and eBay are among key customers.

Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on Twitter.

Disclaimer – Forward-Looking Statements

Taboola (the “Company”) may, in this communication and any related discussion, make certain statements that are not historical facts and relate to analysis or other information which are based on forecasts or future or results. Examples of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future prospects, product development and business strategies. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means for identifying such statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and there are risks that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. You should understand that a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements, including the risks set forth in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s registration statement on Form F-1 as amended and filed on September 30, 2021 and in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contacts

Investors:
Jennifer Horsley
investors@taboola.com

Press:
Ran Gishri
press@taboola.com

