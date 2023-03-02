NEW YORK, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, today announced that members of its management team will present and host one-on-one investor meetings at the following investor conferences:

Event: JMP Technology Conference

Date: Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)

Event: KeyBanc Emerging Technology Summit

Date: Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Time: 9:30 a.m. PT (12:30 p.m. ET)

A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available on Taboola’s investor relations website at www.taboola.com/about/investors .

About Taboola

Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like.

The Company’s platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including CNBC, BBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo. Approximately 18,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach over 500 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. Following the acquisition of Connexity in 2021, Taboola is a leader in powering e-commerce recommendations, driving more than 1 million monthly transactions each month. Leading brands, including Walmart, Macy’s, Wayfair, Skechers and eBay are among key customers.

Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on Twitter.

