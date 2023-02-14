NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, today announced that it will release fourth quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Friday, February 24, 2023. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company’s financial results, recent developments and business outlook the same morning. Conference call details below:

When: Friday, February 24, 2023, 8:30 a.m. ET Details: Taboola’s senior management team will discuss the Company’s earnings on a call that can be accessed via webcast at https://investors.taboola.com. To access the call by phone, please go to this link to register https://register.vevent.com/register/BI2d9c0edd185d48d1940ab1823ab1abbd and you will be provided with dial in details. The webcast will be available for replay for one year, through the close of business on February 24, 2024.

In addition, we are excited to invite you to Taboola’s Yahoo Information Session where we will provide additional information on our recently closed 30 year commercial relationship with Yahoo.

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023, 10:00 a.m. ET

Details: Held at Taboola’s US Headquarters in New York and will be simulcast on Zoom. During the event, you will have the opportunity to hear from our senior management team as they provide an overview of the agreement, describe the strategic value to Taboola, discuss future growth opportunities and explain how the implementation will work and set expectations around timing and financial impact.

Additionally, we are thrilled to announce that we will be hosting a discussion with Yahoo CEO, Jim Lanzone, and Taboola CEO & Founder, Adam Singolda. There will also be a Q&A session where you can ask questions and demo stations where you can get a better idea of how customers and consumers will experience the combined product offerings of Taboola and Yahoo.

We believe this event will provide valuable information for current and prospective investors and we hope you can join us. If you’re interested in attending in person or via Zoom, please contact investors@taboola.com .

About Taboola

Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like. The company’s platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including CNBC, BBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo.

More than 15,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach over 500 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. Following the acquisition of Connexity in 2021, Taboola is a leader in powering e-commerce recommendations, driving more than 1 million monthly transactions each month. Leading brands including Walmart, Macy’s, Wayfair, Skechers and eBay are among key customers.

Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on Twitter.

CONTACT: Press Contact Dave Struzzi press@taboola.com Investor Contact Rick Hoss investors@taboola.com