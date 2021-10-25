Taboola to Release Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 9, 2021 and Host Earnings Conference Call on November 10, 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, today announced that it will release third quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company’s financial results, recent developments and business outlook the following morning at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, November 10th, 2021. Conference call details below:
|What: Taboola Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call
|When: Wednesday, November 10, 2021
|Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
|Live Call:
|US/Canada Toll-Free: (877) 312-1874
|International: (470) 495-9527
|Conference ID: 1769436
|Webcast: https://investors.taboola.com/
About Taboola
Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like.
The company’s platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including CNBC, BBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo.
More than 14,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach over 500 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. Following the acquisition of Connexity in 2021, Taboola is a leader in powering e-commerce recommendations, driving more than 1 million monthly transactions each month. Leading brands including Walmart, Macy’s, Wayfair, Skechers and eBay are among key customers.
Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on Twitter.
Press Contact
Dave Struzzi
Dave.s@taboola.com
Investor Contact
Jennifer Horsley
Jen.h@taboola.com
