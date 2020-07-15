Tabula Rasa HealthCare Launches MedWise™ SaaS Technology Integration for Community Pharmacists

Proven MedWise platform expands to community pharmacists with personalized medication safety solutions for customized care and improved outcomes

MOORESTOWN, N.J., July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc® (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC), a healthcare technology company advancing the field of medication safety, announced the launch of MedWise™ to its PrescribeWellness® (PW) community pharmacy network. Compared to the current technology of one-to-one drug interaction checking that has existed for decades in electronic health records and pharmacy software, MedWise, for use by pharmacists, is the only technology that cumulatively compares how medications interact together, all at the same time.

“If a person takes seven or more medications, which is common among the elderly, the chance of experiencing an adverse drug event (ADE) is 82%,” said TRHC Chairman and CEO Calvin H. Knowlton, PhD. “The best way to minimize harm from ADEs is through prevention. By using MedWise, pharmacists can now help prevent ADEs and provide better patient care by identifying exactly how medication regimens put patients at risk.”

Available within TRHC’s PrescribeWellness patient engagement software, MedWise includes the unique MedWise Risk Score™ (MRS) calculation along with a new feature known as MedWise Decision Support (MDS) . MDS simulates changes to the risk score in real-time, helping pharmacists to assess simultaneous, accumulative, multi-drug interactions amongst complex medication regimens in an efficient manner and avoid ADEs. ADEs are largely considered preventable and are the third leading cause of death.

“Through MedWise, we’re helping to provide significantly enhanced clinical services and improved outcomes for our patients,” said PrescribeWellness client Cheri Schmit, R.Ph., Director of Clinical Pharmacy, Medicap Pharmacy in West Des Moines, Iowa.

“Community pharmacists have at their disposal an unprecedented opportunity for risk mitigation and clinical intervention utilizing MedWise, available within the PrescribeWellness software,” said TRHC EVP of PW, Farah Madhat, PharmD, MA. “The MedWise platform has revolutionized how pharmacists develop clinical interventions to prevent ADEs and improve patient safety. This is particularly helpful considering the multi-drug interactions that occur with medications that are being used to treat COVID-19. MedWise has led to improved quality, enhanced patient loyalty, retention, and medical costs savings, all of which are critical outcomes for our clients.”

While client-reported data has existed for years, recently published studies found that reduction in the MRS is associated with lower medical costs, fewer adverse drug events, emergency department visits, and hospitalizations.

