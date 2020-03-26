Tabula Rasa HealthCare® Names Frank Sparacino SVP Investor Relations and Corporate Development

Breaking News
Veteran Healthcare Technology Research Analyst Joins TRHC to Lead Investor Relations

MOORESTOWN, N.J., March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tabula Rasa HealthCare®, Inc. (“TRHC”) (NASDAQ: TRHC), a healthcare technology company advancing the field of medication safety, has named Frank Sparacino Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Development. Sparacino will be responsible for overseeing TRHC’s interactions with the investment community and formalizing a corporate development function.

“Frank is the ideal candidate to take on this important new role with Tabula Rasa HealthCare. He is a former sell side equity research analyst focused on the healthcare technology space and has covered Tabula Rasa for the past three years. During that time, we observed how dedicated Frank was to establishing a deep understanding of the company, our value proposition and our market opportunity,” said Chief Financial Officer, Brian W. Adams. “We could not be happier to have Frank on board with TRHC.”

Sparacino comes to TRHC from First Analysis, headquartered in Chicago, IL, where he spent the last 20 years developing their healthcare technology research platform. In this role, he has received multiple awards recognizing his ability to identify top performing companies. As a partner on the firm’s venture capital fund, Sparacino lead investments in the healthcare technology space and served as the firm’s representative on various boards of directors.

When asked what brought Sparacino to TRHC, Sparacino said, “I think highly of the team, the company’s mission, and the long-term market potential around the medication safety solutions TRHC has developed. I am excited about this new role and the opportunity to join an innovative healthcare technology company that is also a market maker with their medication safety science.”  

Prior to First Analysis, Sparacino held positions with Barrington Research Associates, UBS Asset Management and KPMG. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare
TRHC (NASDAQ:TRHC) is a leader in providing patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. TRHC provides solutions for a range of payers, providers and other healthcare organizations.  For more information, visit TRHC.com.

