Tabula Rasa Healthcare to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Operating Results and Host Conference Call on Thursday, August 8, 2019

MOORESTOWN, N.J., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC), a healthcare technology company advancing the field of medication safety, will release its second quarter 2019 operating results on Thursday, August 8, 2019 after market close, on the investor relations section of TRHC’s website at ir.trhc.com with a conference call hosted by Chairman and CEO, Calvin H. Knowlton, Ph.D., President and Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer, Orsula V. Knowlton, PharmD, MBA, and Chief Financial Officer, Brian W. Adams to follow at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Stockholders and interested participants may listen to a live broadcast of the conference call by dialing 844-413-0947 or 216-562-0423 for international callers, and referencing participant code 2665707 approximately 15 minutes prior to the call. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations section of TRHC’s website (ir.trhc.com) and an audio file of the call will also be archived and available for replay approximately two hours after the live event for a period of 90 days thereafter at ir.trhc.com. After the conference call, a replay will be available until August 15, 2019 and can be accessed by dialing 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406 for international callers, and referencing participant code 2665707.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

TRHC (NASDAQ:TRHC) is a leader in providing patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable health care organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower health care costs, and manage risk. TRHC provides solutions for a range of payers, providers, and other health care organizations. For more information, visit: TRHC.com.

