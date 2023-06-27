ROCKAWAY, N.J., June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, today announced that its TAC-STIM non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (“nVNS”) Human Performance product, has been selected to be a part of the Air Force Research Laboratories (AFRL) Real-Time Assessing and Augmenting Cognitive Performance in Extreme Environments (A2PEX) Grant Program. A2PEX is a five-year project led by the Florida Institute for Human and Machine Cognition (IHMC) that includes internationally-recognized leaders in wearable technologies from industry and academia.

The goal of A2PEX is to build a wearable system to sense, assess and augment cognitive performance in operational environments. Sensors developed by A2PEX partners will develop electrophysiological and biomarker sensors to assess Airmen stress/fatigue in extreme environments. electroCore’s proprietary TAC-STIM nVNS has been commissioned by IHMC for integration into the A2PEX system to mitigate fatigue and augment performance. TAC-STIM is a form of nVNS for human performance and has been developed in collaboration with the United States Department of Defense Biotech Optimized for Operational Solutions and Tactics, or “BOOST” program and AFRL.

The Air Force has identified the need to develop novel materials and wearable devices to assess and augment Airman cognitive performance in aerospace environments such as multi-day transoceanic operational and logistic flights as well as long duration remotely piloted aircraft missions. Fatigue resulting from these extreme stressors can evolve into chronic health problems, and cause decrements in judgement and vigilance resulting in severe aviation mishaps. A 2020 National Commission on Military Aviation Safety report concluded that the more than 6,000 military aviation accidents that killed 224 pilots or aircrew were largely a result of chronic fatigue1.

Dr. Regina Shia, AFRL’s Project manager for A2PEX commented, “The development of an integrated system that can sense, assess, and augment the performance of our Airmen and Airwomen is integral to the mission of AFRL and a high priority of the United States Air Force.” Dr. Timothy Broderick, Chief Science Officer, Senior Research Scientist at IHMC and Co-Primary Investigator of A2PEX added, “We are pleased to have assembled a group of leading human performance partners to deliver a product that can meet the needs of the Air Force. TAC-STIM was selected for this project based on its demonstrated ability to mitigate fatigue and improve performance in several relevant environments.”

“We are honored to have been selected to be a part of the A2PEX program,” said Dan Goldberger, Chief Executive Officer at electroCore. “We look forward to working with our A2PEX partners to developing a system that can further support our servicemen and women in their critical missions.”

About The Air Force Research Laboratory

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space, and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 11,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit: www.afresearchlab.com.

About Florida Institute for Human and Machine Cognition

IHMC is a not-for-profit research institute of the Florida University System where researchers pioneer science and technology aimed at leveraging and extending human capabilities. IHMC researchers and staff collaborate extensively with the government, industry and academia to help develop breakthrough technologies. IHMC research partners have included: DARPA, the National Science Foundation, NASA, Army, Navy, Air Force, National Institutes of Health, IBM, Microsoft, Honda, Boeing, Lockheed, and many others.

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company dedicated to improving health through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (“nVNS”) technology platform. Our focus is the commercialization of medical devices for the management and treatment of certain medical conditions and consumer product offerings utilizing nVNS to promote general wellbeing and human performance in the United States and select overseas markets.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the results from work being conducted by AFRL under the A2PEX Grant Program, anticipated results and timing of wearable system development being conducted with TAC-STIM nVNS, electroCore’s business prospects, its sales and marketing and product development plans, future cash flow projections, anticipated costs, its product portfolio or potential markets for its technologies, the availability and impact of payor coverage, the potential of nVNS generally and TAC-STIM nVNS in particular to mitigate fatigue and augment performance, and other statements that are not historical in nature, particularly those using terminology such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “believes,” “intends,” other words of similar meaning, derivations of such words and the use of future dates. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the ability to obtain additional financing necessary to continue electroCore’s business, sales and marketing and product development plans, the uncertainties inherent in the development of new products or technologies, the ability to successfully commercialize TAC-STIM™, competition in the industry in which electroCore operates and general market conditions. The results of earlier preclinical studies and clinical trials may not be predictive of results of future preclinical studies, clinical trials, or commercial success. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and electroCore undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Investors should refer to all information set forth in this document and should also refer to the disclosure of risk factors set forth in the reports and other documents electroCore files with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov.

