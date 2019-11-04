Breaking News
Taconic Biosciences Launches Alzheimer’s Disease Mouse Model

Proven Model Available Exclusively From Taconic Biosciences

RENSSELAER, N.Y., Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Taconic Biosciences, a global leader in providing drug discovery animal model solutions, expands its robust neurodegeneration portfolio with the launch of a new  Alzheimer’s disease model, the ARTE10 mouse model

Exclusively available from Taconic, the ARTE10 is a transgenic mouse model expressing mutant human APP and PS1 genes.  This combination manifests in early onset of amyloid plaques, with downstream cognitive deficits commonly associated with Alzheimer’s disease.  The plaques formed in the ARTE10 model are particularly suitable for PET imaging, making ARTE10 valuable for translational research. 

Taconic offers this and other Alzheimer’s disease models under a simple use license without a license fee, making it easily available for commercial use, including contract research.  Many other Alzheimer’s models are available under restrictive terms for academic use only or require large license fees for commercial use.  The ARTE10 model is immediately available in typical study quantities.

“The ARTE10 mouse is a unique model.  It develops amyloid plaques as early as 3 months of age, which can greatly speed up the drug discovery timeline.  In many other Alzheimer’s mouse models, plaques don’t develop until 9-12 months of age, which can prolong the start of critical studies,” shared Dr. Michael Seiler, vice president of commercial products at Taconic.  “Offering such a key model through a simple use license, with no agreement to sign, no license fees and no third-party intellectual property licenses required underscores Taconic’s commitment to empowering drug discovery researchers.”

Alzheimer’s disease is a major area of focus for research due to its immense impact on society.  According to the Alzheimer’s Association, 1 out of 3 seniors die with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia (www.alz.org).

To learn more about Taconic Biosciences’ ARTE10 model and the complete neuroscience portfolio, please contact Taconic at 1-888-TACONIC (888-822-6642) in the US, +45 70 23 04 05 in Europe, or email [email protected].

About Taconic Biosciences, Inc.

Taconic Biosciences is a fully-licensed, global leader in genetically engineered rodent models and services. Founded in 1952, Taconic provides the best animal solutions so that customers can acquire, custom-generate, breed, precondition, test, and distribute valuable research models worldwide. Specialists in genetically engineered mouse and rat models, microbiome, immune-oncology mouse models, and integrated model design and breeding services, Taconic operates three service laboratories and six breeding facilities in the U.S. and Europe, maintains distributor relationships in Asia and has global shipping capabilities to provide animal models almost anywhere in the world.

Media Contact:

Kelly Owen Grover
Director of Marketing Communications
(518) 697-3824
[email protected]

