Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Taconic Biosciences Launches New COVID-19 Mouse Model

Taconic Biosciences Launches New COVID-19 Mouse Model

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

Expands COVID-19 Research Toolkit with novel hACE2 AC22 Mouse

RENSSELAER, N.Y., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Taconic Biosciences, a global leader in providing drug discovery animal model solutions, announces the launch of a new COVID-19 mouse model. This human ACE2 (hACE2) transgenic mouse expands Taconic’s COVID-19 research toolkit.

In October 2020, Taconic launched its first hACE2 model. The AC70 mouse experiences a lethal response to infection by SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Conversely, the new AC22 mouse is lethality-resistant, enabling therapeutic, vaccine, and post-infection symptom research.

Although various hACE2 mouse models of lethal SARS-CoV-2 infection exist, the hACE2 AC22 lethality-resistant model is important because it permits study of sublethal infection. Most humans infected with SARS-CoV-2 survive, and an animal model which replicates sublethal disease and recovery is needed. The hACE2 AC22 mouse provides a longer study window to assess drug efficacy compared to lethal infection models.

“While vaccines bring hope of an end to the pandemic, research on COVID-19 is still needed,” shared Dr. Michael Seiler, vice president of commercial models at Taconic. “There is a huge population of people who have now had the disease. We need models that also survive this disease long enough to aid in replicating that human condition. It cannot be overstated just how important this new AC22 model is in enabling that research.”

Study ready cohorts of animals are available for immediate ordering.

To learn more about hACE2 mice or Taconic’s Coronavirus Toolkit, please contact Taconic at 1-888-TACONIC (888-822-6642) in the US, +45 70 23 04 05 in Europe, or email [email protected].

About Taconic Biosciences, Inc.
Taconic Biosciences is a fully-licensed, global leader in genetically engineered rodent models and services. Founded in 1952, Taconic provides the best animal solutions so that customers can acquire, custom generate, breed, precondition, test, and distribute valuable research models worldwide. Specialists in genetically engineered mouse and rat models, microbiome, immuno-oncology mouse models, and integrated model design and breeding services, Taconic operates three service laboratories and six breeding facilities in the U.S. and Europe, maintains distributor relationships in Asia, and has global shipping capabilities to provide animal models almost anywhere in the world.

Media Contact: Kelly Owen Grover
Director of Marketing Communications
(518) 697-3824
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.