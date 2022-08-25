Tactical Fleet Sponsors Speedway Children’s Charities Gala in Charlotte

Breaking News
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tactical Fleet was honored to be the Valet Sponsor of the Speedway Children’s Charities 2022 Gala hosted at the Ritz-Carlton in Uptown Charlotte. The annual gala is the marquee fundraiser for Speedway Children’s Charities’ Charlotte chapter.

Founded by O. Bruton Smith, Speedway Children’s Charities is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that provides funding for hundreds of non-profit organizations throughout the country that meet the needs of children. Their vision is to help provide an opportunity to every child no matter what obstacle they are facing.

“We are proud to support Speedway Children’s Charities and their mission of providing opportunities for all children,” said Jason Putnam, Director & Co-Founder of Tactical Fleet.

Tactical Fleet hosts the largest and highest quality exotic and luxury car inventory in the country with over 350 cars available nationwide. Tactical Fleet specializes in the top exotic and luxury brands: Aston Martin, Bentley, Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz (AMG and G-Class/G Wagon), Porsche, and Rolls-Royce. Tactical Fleet has a stellar team of dedicated sales specialists to make sure the buying process is easy and enjoyable.

About Tactical Fleet

Tactical Fleet operates multiple automotive dealerships focused on the exotic and luxury car brands in Dallas, TX, Charlotte, NC, and Beverly Hills, CA. Tactical Fleet is a subsidiary of Sonic Automotive, Inc., one of the nation’s largest automotive retailers with over 150 locations. For more information about Tactical Fleet, please visit our website at TacticalFleet.com.

Contact: Emily Arnold
Phone: (214) 701-0033
Email: earnold@tacticalfleet.com

