Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. ("Tactile Medical") (Nasdaq: TCMD), a medical technology company providing therapies for people with chronic disorders, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

The BTIG Snowbird MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science and Diagnostic Tools Conference at the Cliff Lodge in Snowbird, UT.

Management will participate in investor meetings on Tuesday, February 13th. There will be no formal presentation to investors.

The Oppenheimer 34th Annual Healthcare MedTech & Services Conference which is being held virtually.

Management will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 2:40 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 12th.

About Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (DBA Tactile Medical)

Tactile Medical is a leader in developing and marketing at-home therapies for people suffering from underserved, chronic conditions including lymphedema, lipedema, chronic venous insufficiency and chronic pulmonary disease by helping them live better and care for themselves at home. The company collaborates with clinicians to expand clinical evidence, raise awareness, increase access to care, reduce overall healthcare costs and improve the quality of life for tens of thousands of patients each year.

