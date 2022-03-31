Tacton Awarded “Data Solution of the Year – Industrial” in Third Annual Data Breakthrough Awards

Breaking News
Global manufacturing technology leader recognized for its exemplary work in the industrial sector

CHICAGO and STOCKHOLM, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tacton, a global leader in Configure, Price, and Quote (CPQ) solutions for manufacturers, today announced it has been recognized for its data solution of the year in the industrial category by Data Breakthrough Awards. Tacton’s CPQ (Configure, Price, Quote) software helps industrial manufacturers improve efficiency by automating business processes and eliminating order errors for highly configurable manufactured products and services.

The demand for digital technologies in the industrial manufacturing sector is rapidly accelerating due to market changes, including supply chain disruptions, staffing shortages and growing consumer demands. According to Tacton’s 2022 “State of Digital Manufacturing” survey, 59 percent of respondents named “driving sales and revenue” as a top priority to remain competitive and bolster growth, and as many as 77 percent said they are investing in supply chain optimization. Built for industrial manufacturers, Tacton’s CPQ software helps solve this problem by offering need-based guided selling for customer requirements, providing accurate, high-quality proposals, and accelerating sales by offering 100 percent correct product configuration.

“The pandemic continues to cause disruption for industrial manufacturers, coupled with the growing need to digitally transform operations to better serve customers,” said Bo Gyldenvang, CEO of Tacton. “Our solution helps address the pain points many manufacturers face today. This award recognizes our value and further solidifies our position as a leading CPQ innovator helping manufacturers drive efficiencies and growth with our best-of-breed software offering.”

Data Breakthrough is an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and solutions in the global data technology market. Its awards program is the premier awards platform founded to recognize the data technology innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including data analytics, big data, business intelligence, and data storage. The 2022 Data Breakthrough Awards program attracted more than 1,850 nominations from across the globe.

“Digital transformation was already taking place before the pandemic, but digital initiatives are now skyrocketing with over half of all organizations speeding up their investments in digital technologies due to the COVID-19,” said James Johnson, managing director at Data Breakthrough. “We see data as the core to all successful digital transformation initiatives, and we are proud to highlight the market disruptors that are driving innovation in the data technology space this year for our third annual Data Breakthrough Awards program. Congratulations to all of our 2022 Data Breakthrough Award winners.”

All award nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the larger fields of data science and technology, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of criteria, including most innovative and technologically advanced solutions and services.

For more information on Tacton’s data-driven CPQ solutions, visit www.tacton.com.

About Tacton

Tacton is a leading SaaS company trusted by global manufacturers. Tacton Trusted Configuration simplifies sales for manufacturers of complex products. Tacton’s Configure, Price, Quote software is named a Visionary by Gartner in the Magic Quadrant for CPQ Application Suites and is recognized for its advanced product configuration and visualization capabilities. Tacton’s founders pioneered computer-based product configuration which today powers Tacton CPQ and CAD Design Automation. Since 1998, Tacton is trusted by global customers such as ABB, Daimler, MAN, Scania, Siemens, Xylem, and Yaskawa. It is co-headquartered in Chicago and Stockholm, with regional offices in Karlsruhe, Warsaw, and Tokyo.

About Data Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership, the Data Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in data technologies, services, companies and products. The Data Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of data companies and solutions in categories including data analytics, management, infrastructure and hardware, storage, Business Intelligence and more. For more information visit DataBreakthroughAwards.com.

