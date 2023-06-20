NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TAG Associates LLC, a leading multi-family office and portfolio management services firm, today announced that Lane Fraum has joined the firm as Director to lead TAG’s growth efforts in Florida.

Mr. Fraum will be based in the firm’s recently opened West Palm Beach office, where he will be responsible for working with TAG’s portfolio management clients and pursuing expansion opportunities in Florida.

He will report to TAG President Jonathan Bergman.

“We’re excited to have Lane on board and launching our permanent presence in Florida, where we see great opportunity to serve current clients and continue to develop new ones,” Mr. Bergman said. “He has exactly the relationship experience and diversified asset management expertise that we value in our colleagues. With Lane’s addition, we are well positioned for ongoing growth in Florida.”

Mr. Fraum was previously with Kraken, where he was a Senior Trader covering institutional and family office clients, and oversaw market making, trade execution and risk management for the Americas desk. Prior to that he spent five 5 years as a Relationship Manager at BlackRock in New York, where he worked with banks and insurers using BlackRock’s proprietary investment management software.

Mr. Fraum graduated from Cornell University, where he was captain of the ACHA men’s hockey team.

About TAG Associates (www.tagassoc.com)

TAG Associates is an independent, privately owned wealth management firm offering investment management and family office services to individuals, families, endowments and foundations with substantial assets. As one of the first multi-family offices, TAG Associates pioneered the integrated, objective fiduciary model. Since that time, the firm has established itself as a leader in the wealth management business, with more than $8 billion in assets under management serving over 110 high net worth families. TAG services clients nationally through its offices in New York and West Palm Beach.

