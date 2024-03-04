NEW YORK, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TAG Associates LLC, a multi-family office and portfolio management services firm, today announced the firm was named Best Multi-Family Office by Private Asset Management (PAM), a private wealth management industry publication.

The award was in the Under $25 billion Assets Under Management category.

David Basner, CEO of TAG said: “2023 was a watershed year for us – we opened an office in South Florida to better serve our growing base of clients there. We celebrated our 40th firm anniversary. And, most importantly, we expanded our team to keep improving upon our high level of client service.”

TAG was also Highly Commended by PAM for Best High Net Worth Investment Platform at the PAM Awards.

This marks the second year in a row that TAG won the PAM Award for Best Multi-Family Office. It also won the category of Best Investment Manager/Professional in 2023.

“We take great pride in this recognition and thank the entire team for contributing to such a meaningful award,” said Jonathan Bergman, President of TAG.

The PAM Awards “acknowledge the outstanding performance of the individuals and firms shaping the industry.” Independent industry experts judge all applications and choose the winners. The Awards dinner took place Thursday, Feb. 8th at 583 Park Avenue in New York City.

Additionally, TAG was nominated for three Family Wealth Report Awards:

Multi-Family Office ($5-$15 Billion AUM/AUA)

Private Client Investment Platform

Outstanding Contribution to Wealth Management Thought Leadership.

FWR will host an awards presentation in May at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City.

About TAG Associates (www.tagassoc.com)

TAG Associates is a privately owned wealth management firm offering investment management and family office services to individuals, families, endowments and foundations with substantial assets. Since 1983, TAG Associates has provided services through an integrated, objective fiduciary model. The firm has established itself as a leader in the wealth management business, with more than $8 billion in assets under management serving over 110 high net worth families. TAG serves clients across the U.S. from offices in New York and Florida.

CONTACT: Michael Wichman Dooley Wichman Communications 917-526-0855 [email protected]