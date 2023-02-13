Director Ted Katramados wins Best Investment Manager/Professional; TAG Also Nominated for Three Family Wealth Report Awards

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TAG Associates LLC, a leading multi-family office and portfolio management services firm, today announced that the firm won two Private Asset Management (PAM) Awards, including the top industry award for multi-family offices.

TAG, which manages over $9 billion in client assets, won Best Multi-Family Office in the under $10 billion assets under management category.

“TAG continues to demonstrate industry leadership across the board,” said David Basner, TAG CEO. “The entire team at TAG deserves credit for elevating our services and delivering for clients, particularly through a turbulent 2022 in financial markets. We’re honored by the clients who trust us with their financial well-being, and we constantly look for new and better ways to provide personalized, holistic advice and best-in-class investments. We accomplished that in 2022, and we believe there’s more to come.”

Ted Katramados, TAG Director and Associate Portfolio Manager, was named Best Investment Manager/Professional at the awards ceremony, which took place Feb. 9th. Katramados oversees TAG’s Absolute Return strategy, which significantly stabilized client portfolios in 2022 amidst rare concurrent declines in both stocks and bonds.

“Ted excels at sourcing, researching and managing Absolute Return funds strategies which provide steady, solid returns,” Mr. Basner said. “The funds Ted selected steered us through difficult waters. Rarely does an Absolute Return investor get the limelight, so we’re delighted for Ted to have this recognition.”

TAG has also been nominated for three awards by Family Wealth Report (FWR), a leading ultra-high net worth family wealth management industry publication.

The three FWR award nominations are for:

Multi-Family Office ($5 billion to $15 billion AUM/AUA)

Private Client Investment Platform

Rising Star under 40 (Stacy Haislip, TAG Director)

FWR will host an awards presentation on May 4th at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City.

About TAG Associates (www.tagassoc.com)

TAG Associates is an independent, privately owned wealth management firm offering investment management and family office services to individuals, families, endowments and foundations with substantial assets. As one of the first multi-family offices, TAG Associates pioneered the integrated, objective fiduciary model. Since that time, the firm has established itself as a leader in the wealth management business, with more than $9 billion in assets under management serving over 110 high net worth families. TAG services clients nationally through its offices in New York and West Palm Beach.

