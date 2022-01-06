Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / TAG, Inc. Announces Record Year for 2021

TAG, Inc. Announces Record Year for 2021

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

TAG, Inc. announced a 32 percent increase in revenue in 2021 and a 16 percent growth in employees.

TAG Inc

TAG Inc

TAG Inc

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TAG Inc., the leader in healthcare procure to pay (P2P) optimization, cost savings, and consulting, announced a record year for revenue and people growth in 2021. 

TAG’s revenue for 2021 reached its highest in company history and a 32 percent increase over the previous year as it continues to deliver savings and efficiencies to health systems across the USA. The organization’s Operations department grew by 16 percent, allowing TAG to deliver more savings and provide additional services. 

“It has been a pivotal year for us as we continue to help our clients recover funds lost throughout the pandemic and take on consulting roles providing process efficiencies and filling gaps caused by staffing shortages,” said CEO, John Weiss. “We were able to grow our product offerings by assisting health systems with 1099 complexities, transition leadership during times of change, and even outsource our staff to fill voids in client AP departments. We continue to help in any way we can to develop partnerships with our clients that last for years.”

In 2021, TAG announced several new service offerings and business partnerships that include:

  • 1099 Review and Appeal Identification
  • Invoice Processing Outsourcing
  • Aged Accrual / RNI Reduction & Resolution
  • Supply Chain Consulting
  • Telecom Expense Management and additional IT Optimization and Security
  • Leadership Development now included in our Discovery Review

“Our success has really come down to our relationships with our clients. We don’t just say we are here to help; we actually act on it. This has led to creative collaborations to fulfill their needs and, in the process, harness those relationships,” stated Michael Nisivoccia, Director of Business Development at TAG. “We want to continue working with customers who leverage leading-edge Procure to Pay practices to better serve their communities. I’m excited to see what’s in store for 2022.”

Press Contact: Candis Spraul, candiss@theauditgroup.com

Related Images

Image 1: TAG Inc

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • TAG Inc

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.