TAG Recertification Secures VRTCAL’s Leadership Position in Fight Against Ad Fraud

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VRTCAL, a leading mobile SSP for publishers, app developers and brands, today announced it has earned recertification for its TAG Certified Against Fraud Seal from the Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG) for the second year in a row. TAG is an advertising industry initiative to fight advertising fraud and improve transparency in the digital advertising supply chain.

Receiving the TAG Certified Against Fraud Seal demonstrates VRTCAL’s ongoing commitment to eliminating fraud in publisher inventory as it adheres to TAG’s strict guidelines and requirements, including complying with the MRC’s invalid traffic detection and filtration of IP Addresses, DeviceIDs, and Domains, as well as implementing the TAG Payment ID system.

“This recertification demonstrates VRTCAL’s ongoing commitment to improving ad fraud protection for its customers and the overall supply chain,” said Mike Zaneis, CEO of TAG. “We look forward to continuing to work with VRTCAL as we raise the bar even higher in fighting ad fraud across the digital advertising industry.”

“We are proud to continue doing our part in the industry’s fight against fraud,” said Monica Chang, director of global supply partnerships at VRTCAL. “TAG is an important partner for VRTCAL, guiding us as we deploy the latest technologies to fulfill our commitment to transparency of our SSP’s direct-only inventory for advertisers.”

VRTCAL’s TAG recertification comes on the heels of the announcement of its first SDK and new Self-Serve features and Display Mediation services. To find out more about VRTCAL’s more recent offerings, please visit https://vrtcal.com/publishers.

About VRTCAL Markets, Inc. (“VRTCAL”)
VRTCAL is a mobile Supply Side Platform (SSP), focused on reducing the vertical distance between mobile publishers and advertisers and developing technologies that make a difference. The company provides mobile app developers and publishers with innovative technology for the delivery of advertising. The VRTCAL platform is a proprietary architecture that offers SDKs, oRTB, multiple mediation types and a MarketPlace with premium brands and advertisers. VRTCAL has offices in Santa Barbara and Los Angeles.

Media Contacts
Alexis Roberts
Blast PR for VRTCAL
[email protected]

 

