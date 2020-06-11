Taglich Brothers Initiates Coverage of Trxade Group, Inc.

Breaking News
NEW YORK, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Taglich Brothers, Inc. announces that it has initiated coverage of Trxade, Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS).

Trxade Group Inc., headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is an integrated technology and services company focused on delivering an effective process for purchasing and delivering prescription drugs to independent pharmacies and consumers in the US.  MEDS is developing a complete platform to make healthcare services affordable and accessible in the US through the integration of its existing Web-based trading platform, a licensed wholesaler, and its mobile telehealth service through the Bonum Health app and delivery capabilities.  The company is developing the ability to provide healthcare services to patients without the patient leaving their home.

Taglich Brothers, Inc. is a full-service broker dealer focused exclusively on microcap companies. The Company defines the microcap segment of the equity market as companies with less than $250 million in market capitalization. Taglich Brothers currently offers institutional and retail brokerage services, investment banking and comprehensive research coverage to the investment community.

We do not undertake to advise you as to changes in figures or our views. This is not a solicitation of any order to buy or sell. Taglich Brothers, Inc. is fully disclosed with its clearing firm, Pershing, LLC, is not a market maker and does not sell to or buy from customers on a principal basis. The above statement is the opinion of Taglich Brothers, Inc. and is not a guarantee that the target price for the stock will be met or that predicted business results for the company will occur. There may be instances when fundamental, technical and quantitative opinions contained in this report are not in concert.  We, our affiliates, any officer, director or stockholder or any member of their families may from time to time purchase or sell any of the above-mentioned or related securities. Analysts and members of the Research Department are prohibited from buying or selling securities issued by the companies that Taglich Brothers, Inc. has a research relationship with, except if ownership of such securities was prior to the start of such relationship, then an Analyst or member of the Research Department may sell such securities after obtaining expressed written permission from Compliance.  All research issued by Taglich Brothers, Inc. is based on public information.  As of the date of this report, we, our affiliates, any officer, director or stockholder, or any member of their families do not have a position in the stock of the company mentioned in this report.  Taglich Brothers, Inc. does not currently have an Investment Banking relationship with the company mentioned in this report and was not a manager or co-manager of any offering for the company with in the last three years.  All research issued by Taglich Brothers, Inc. is based on public information.  In May 2020, the company paid Taglich Brothers a monetary fee of $3,000 (USD) representing payment for the creation and dissemination of research reports for two months.  Two months after publication of the initial report (September 2020), the company will begin paying Taglich Brothers a monthly monetary fee of $1,500 (USD) for the creation and dissemination of research reports.

