Joining court would allow investigation of Xi Jinping if he were to order act of war against TaiwanTaiwan’s government is considering joining the international criminal court, in part to increase deterrence of a Chinese attack or invasion.Supporters also say it would help universalise the international legal system, which has a low presence in Asia, and increase Taiwan’s global participation at a time when Beijing works to keep it as isolated as possible. Continue reading…
