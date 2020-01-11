Taiwan opposition candidate admits defeat in presidential election

Taiwan opposition candidate Han Kuo-yu conceded defeat on Saturday in the island’s presidential election, offering his congratulations to President Tsai Ing-wen for winning re-election.
