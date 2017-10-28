Taiwan president arrives in Hawaii despite Chinese objections

HONOLULU (Reuters) – Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen landed in Honolulu on Saturday en route to the island’s diplomatic allies among Pacific nations and is expected to visit a Pearl Harbor memorial, despite strong objections to the visit from China.
