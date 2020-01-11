Taiwan president wins landslide victory in stark rebuke to China

Taiwanese re-elected President Tsai Ing-wen by a landslide on Saturday in a stern rebuke that could fuel further tension with China, which has tried military threats and economic inducements to get the island to accept its rule.
