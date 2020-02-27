Taiwan raises epidemic response level, halts pilgrimage on virus concerns

Taiwan on Thursday raised its epidemic response level to the highest as it readied a $2 billion package to cushion the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on its export-reliant economy, and postponed a major religious event scheduled for next month.
