Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

China is providing the World Health Organization (WHO) with wrong information about the number of coronavirus cases in Taiwan, the island’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday, after the WHO published incorrect case numbers earlier this week.
