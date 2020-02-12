Taiwan’s presence at a World Health Organization (WHO) meeting this week on the new coronavirus was the result of direct talks between the island and the body, and did not require China’s permission, Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Coronavirus cases fall, experts disagree over whether peak is near - February 12, 2020
- Taiwan says it didn’t need China’s permission for WHO meeting - February 12, 2020
- ‘Everyone is guessing’ about coronavirus economic impacts, say experts - February 12, 2020