Taiwan scrambles diplomats to keep flights going amid China virus inclusion

Taiwan is asking its diplomats to talk to governments where Taiwanese airlines fly to ensure more flights are not cut off due to the island’s inclusion by the World Health Organization as part of China due to the coronavirus outbreak.
