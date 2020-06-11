Taiwan scrambles to ready for influx from Hong Kong protests

Taiwan is gearing up to welcome Hong Kong people fleeing their city as China tightens its grip, but the island has little experience of handling refugees and is scrambling to prepare and to keep out any Chinese spies who might try to join the influx.
