Taiwan urges Philippines to lift ban on its citizens over coronavirus fears

Taiwan urged the Philippines on Tuesday to lift a travel ban on its citizens after Manila included them in curbs on arrivals from China in a bid to control a coronavirus epidemic, despite Taiwan’s small number of cases.
