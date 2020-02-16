Taiwan’s confirms first coronavirus death on island, cases at 20

A taxi driver has died from the coronavirus in Taiwan, marking the first such death on the island and the fifth fatality outside mainland China from an epidemic that has curbed travel and disrupted global supply chains.
