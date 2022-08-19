Take A Chance On Love: New Modern Romance Novel LOCKED AWAY Offers Hope To Those Ready To Give Up On Romance

First book in Palmetto Publishing’s new romance series explores the wonder of an unexpected romance after failed relationships

Locked Away Cover

Charleston, SC, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Author Amanda Bryk was waist deep in the lowest point of her life when she met the love of her life. And it was the discovery of her own happily ever after that inspired her to pen her first novel in a romance series. Set in a prison, this contemporary romance considers the risks and rewards of searching for love and illustrates how love often surprises those who least expect it.

In Locked Away, Heather Belk is a twenty-eight year old corrections officer who considers swearing off dating after years of questionable choices and a string of failed relationships. For too long, Heather has been mistreated and disrespected by men, leaving her feeling unworthy of love. But before she can completely abandon the notion of romantic bliss, she unexpectedly finds herself in what appears to be a new relationship. However, when a fight at work jeopardizes her safety, an inmate steps in to become her unlikely hero. Now she must choose between a new relationship with a flirtatious co-worker and the man who saved her life. Incarcerated for a DUI, Croy saves Heather in more ways than one, and offers her the validation and respect she has been searching for. Relatable characters and questionable futures will leave readers eager to get their hands on the second book.

Like her main character, Amanda also experienced her fair share of disappointment, heartbreak, and missteps throughout her dating life. She knows firsthand just how messy relationships can get and hopes her story resonates with women and men who are seeking a meaningful relationship. A heartfelt, realistic romance novel, Locked Away encourages readers to stay true to themselves and never lose hope.

Locked Away is available for purchase online at Amazon.com. For more information on the book and future books in the series, please visit the author on Facebook.

About the Author:

Amanda Bryk is a newly published novelist and full-time mother. She lives in the small boating community of Vermilion, Ohio with her nine year old daughter, husband, and their three Boston terriers.

Attachment

Locked Away

CONTACT: Leah Joseph Palmetto Publishing publicity@palmettopublishing.com