Take a deep journey to the darker side of being human as reality is exposed and life is painted through a myriad of emotions

Vanessa S. Lee-AhMat releases ‘Cockatoos in the Mangroves: A Poetry Collection’

SYDNEY, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — “This sharing of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultural lens through story was taught to me by my grandmother, the interpretation to include poetry in my genre of storytelling is my gift,” Vanessa S. Lee-AhMat, an Aboriginal-Torres Strait Islander woman who covers many of the social and life issues that affect Indigenous Australian people.

 

In “Cockatoos in the Mangroves: A Poetry Collection” (published by Xlibris AU), she courageously pens issues experienced by Black Indigenous people such as racism and discrimination, lived humor, earthly connections, and environmental disruptions. Through poetry, she takes the reader on a deep journey to the darker side of being human as reality is exposed and life is painted through a myriad of emotions.

 

The poems presented in this book have been divided into sections: Cutting Through the Racism” which opens the poetry to the unjust hierarchies; “Becoming” which provides the cultural breadth of being in the moment; “Black Earth” which closes the poetry here reflects the knowing and doing for modern cultural survival.

 

“Cockatoos in the Mangroves: A Poetry Collection” is a sharing of connection between the spiritual and the living worlds through the lens of a Black Indigenous Australian woman. Lee-AhMat hopes that readers walk away with a new knowing of what it is to be an Aboriginal-Torres Strait Islander in today’s contemporary Australia. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.xlibris.com/en-au/bookstore/bookdetails/818597-cockatoos-in-the-mangroves

 

“Cockatoos in the Mangroves: A Poetry Collection”

By Vanessa S. Lee-AhMat

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 108 pages | ISBN 9781664100671

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 108 pages | ISBN 9781664100664

E-Book | 108 pages | ISBN 9781664100657

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Vanessa S. Lee-AhMat is an Indigenous Australian who lives on the land of the Gadigal people in Sydney, Australia. She is a poet, writer, social epidemiologist, suicide prevention advocate and a strong believer in social equality. In 2016, she became the first Indigenous female to graduate with a doctorate from the Faculty of Medicine at Griffith University, Queensland. She was the first Indigenous National vice-president for the Public Health Association of Australia, 2011 to 2015, where she advocated for more resources to be allocated towards preventative health. In 2017, she became the first Indigenous independent director for Suicide Prevention Australia. She began writing poetry following the graduation of her doctorate, and she offers no apology for her confessional style of poetry. “Cockatoos in the Mangroves: A Poetry Collection” is an artfully debut collection that will leave a fiery footprint on your spirit.

 

