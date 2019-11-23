Take Five: A spanner in the global economic works

Can we have it both ways? For two decades, trade expansion has fueled rapid global economic growth. But with trade volumes contracting at a rate of more than 1% year-on-year and the Sino-U.S trade war nearing its two-year anniversary, world growth will plumb decade-lows next year, the Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development predicts.
