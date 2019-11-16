Take Five: Fighting fires

How big a risk is a global economic recession? Recently, hopes of a fledgling growth turnaround were doused by data showing China’s factory output growth slowing in October and Japan’s economy grinding to a standstill in Q3. And Germany only narrowly avoided a recession in that period.
