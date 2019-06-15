With President Donald Trump’s trade policies heightening fears of a U.S. recession, expectations of a Fed rate cut have dramatically increased in the past month. Money market pricing became even more aggressive after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell threw open the door to a cut, promising on June 4 the Fed would act “as appropriate” to address risks from the trade dispute. It was the second sudden shift in the Fed’s tone, after January when it abandoned its bias toward steady tightening.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Take Five: The Fed and the rest - June 15, 2019
- Exclusive: U.N. chief calls on EU to raise 2030 climate goal to 55% - June 15, 2019
- Saudi seeks oil supply protection as U.S and Iran face off - June 15, 2019