Taking on critics, Britain’s May vows to deliver policies and Brexit

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) – Apologizing for a June election when she lost her Conservative Party’s majority, Prime Minister Theresa May responded to her critics on Sunday by saying she had the right strategy to lead Britain and win a Brexit deal.
