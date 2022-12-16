White Sox Manager Pedro Grifol Appreciates Every Step of the Journey

Albany, NY, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Chicago White Sox have welcomed Pedro Grifol as the 42nd manager in franchise history. Grifol, a native of Miami, Fla., is also a former professional baseball player and an Excelsior University graduate.

Grifol’s baseball and coaching career has been anything but ordinary. After being named the Florida high school baseball player of the year in 1988, Grifol attended Florida State University to continue his playing career. Following his All-American season in 1991, he was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the 6th round of the 1991 MLB draft. When he became a professional baseball player, Grifol was unable to complete his college degree at Florida State University. Following his nearly 10-year playing career, Grifol came to Excelsior to help complete his academic journey.

“Excelsior University afforded me a great opportunity to attain my degree after a 9 1/2-year professional career, both of which led to countless opportunities,” said Pedro Grifol, manager of the Chicago White Sox. “I strongly encourage all those contemplating making this sacrifice for their education to take this leap of faith. Excelsior University will make it worth your while.”

The next step in Pedro Grifol’s journey includes trying to do something that hasn’t been done since 2005 – bring the White Sox back to the World Series. For Grifol, the World Series is familiar territory, serving as the catching coach for the Kansas City Royals during their 2015 championship. From his time at Florida State to Excelsior University, Grifol has always accomplished what didn’t seem possible and will look to continue those ways with the Chicago White Sox.

“It takes incredible dedication to complete a degree as an adult. You have to be determined and focused among competing priorities,” said David Schejbal, president of Excelsior University. “Pedro’s story showcases this dedication to education that is shared by many students and alumni in our Excelsior community, and his success shows us all what is possible.”

Excelsior meets students where they are to work toward degree completion through generous credit transfer and flexible, online education with instructor-led, self-paced courses for the changing needs of adult learners.

