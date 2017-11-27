TALEAF: Board of Directors resolve amendement delegating powers to directors

PRESS RELEASE 27 NOVEMBER 2017

ITALEAF: Board of Directors resolve amendement delegating powers to directors

The board of directors of Italeaf, holding company and first Italian company builder active in cleantech and smart innovation sectors, listed on on NASDAQ OMX First North, has taken note of the decision of the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Stefano Neri to refer its powers back to the Board, in view of the greater commitments undertaken in the subsidiary TerniEnergia SpA.

The responsibilities of the overall governance of the Company and the Group with powers of ordinary administration, with the attribution of corporate signature and legal representation, remain with the Chief Executive Officer Monica Federici.

Italeaf SpA is obliged to make public this information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 15.00 CET on 27 November 2017.

Italeaf SpA, established in December 2010, is a holding company and a business accelerator for companies and startups in the areas of innovation and cleantech. Italeaf operates as a company builder, promoting the creation and development of industrial startups in the fields of cleantech, smart energy and technological innovation. Italeaf has headquarters and plants in Italy at Nera Montoro (Narni), Terni, Milano and Lecce; has international offices in London and Hong Kong. The company controls TerniEnergia, listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange and active in the fields of renewable energy, energy efficiency and waste management, and Skyrobotic, in the business development and manufacture of civil and commercial drones in mini and micro classes for the professional market, Numanova, operating in the field of innovative metallurgy and additive manufacturing, and Italeaf RE, a real estate company. Italeaf holds a minority stake in Vitruviano LAB, a research center active in the R&D sector for special materials, green chemistry, digital transformation and cleantech.

