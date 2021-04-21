Talend to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on May 5, 2021

Breaking News
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Talend (NASDAQ:TLND), a global leader in cloud data integration and data integrity, announced today it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, after market close on May 5, 2021. The news release with the financial results will be accessible from the company’s investor relations website.

The company will not host a conference call due to the planned acquisition by Thoma Bravo announced on March 10, 2021.

About Talend
Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a leader in data integration and data integrity, is changing the way the world makes decisions.

Talend Data Fabric is the only platform that brings together all the data integration and governance capabilities, to simplify every aspect of working with data. Talend delivers complete, clean, and uncompromised data in real-time to all. This unified approach to data has made it possible to create the Talend Trust Score™, an industry-first innovation that instantly assesses the reliability of any data set to bring clarity and confidence to every decision.

Over 6,000 customers across the globe have chosen Talend to run their businesses on trusted data. Talend is recognized as a leader in its field by leading analyst firms and industry media. For more information, please visit www.talend.com and follow us on Twitter: @Talend.

Investor Contact:

Damaari Drumright
Vice President, Treasury and Investor Relations
[email protected]
650-667-5160

Media Contact:
Chris Taylor, 408-674-1238
Vice President, Corporate Marketing
[email protected]

Source: Talend S.A.

