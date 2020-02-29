Taliban accord hopeful moment but road ahead not easy: Pentagon chief

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Saturday that the United States would remain committed to Afghan security forces and while the signing of a historic accord between Washington and the Taliban would be a good step, the road ahead would not be easy.
