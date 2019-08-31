Taliban, Afghan forces clash in northern Afghan city amid peace talks with U.S.

Taliban forces attacked the northern Afghan city of Kunduz on Saturday, setting off hours of gun battles, even as U.S. negotiators move closer to finalizing a deal with the insurgents for the withdrawal of American troops from the country.
