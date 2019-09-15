Taliban revoke ban on Red Cross, provide security guarantees

The Taliban on Sunday revoked their ban on the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Afghanistan and gave a guarantee of security for its staff doing humanitarian work in areas under their control.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Saudi stocks plunge after weekend attack on oil plants - September 15, 2019
- Iran dismisses as ‘pointless’ U.S. claims about Aramco attacks: TV - September 15, 2019
- Iran says U.S. bases and aircraft carriers within range of its missiles: Tasnim - September 15, 2019